Oyeyeah picks top 10 Marvel films
Well, choosing the top Marvel films can be subjective, as viewers have different preferences.
The best Marvel film for fans will ultimately depend on their preferences and tastes in storytelling, characters, and genre.
However, going through various factors including critical acclaim, box office success, and fan reception, Oyeyeh has picked the list of ten of the most highly regarded Marvel films.
1 Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
This epic crossover event brought together all the major Marvel superheroes to face the threat of Thanos. The story plot saw Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet.
This movie must be praised for its scale, action sequences, and emotional impact. It grossed $2,048,359,754 worldwide at the box office.
2 Black Panther (2018)
Following its worldwide release, Black Panther became a cultural phenomenon and received widespread critical acclamation.
The film has a 96% score on Totten Tomatoes.
3 Avengers: Endgame (2019)
This Marvel film served as the conclusion to the Infinity Saga, Endgame provided a satisfying and emotional payoff to over a decade of MCU storytelling, with epic battles and character moments that left a lasting impact.
4 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Known for its humor, memorable characters, and excellent soundtrack, Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit and is often regarded as one of the best Marvel films.
5 Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
This political thriller within the superhero genre was praised for its tense action sequences, character development, and exploration of relevant themes.
6 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Though not part of the MCU, this animated film received widespread acclaim for its innovative animation style, heartfelt story, and diverse portrayal of Spider-Man.
7 Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Directed by Taika Waititi, Ragnarok infused the Thor series with humor, vibrant visuals, and memorable characters, revitalizing the franchise.
This cosmic adventure has set a new standard for its franchise, it grossed $855 million, becoming the highest-grossing film of the series and the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2017.
A sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder, was released in July 2022. Adding more to it, a fifth Thor movie may be coming soon according to director Taika Waititi.
8 Iron Man (2008)
Powered by Robert Downey Jr.’s vibrant charm, the film could be regarded as the one that started the Marvel superheroes craze.
Iron Man introduced audiences to Tony Stark and laid the groundwork for the MCU with its charismatic lead performance by Robert Downey Jr. and solid storytelling.
9 Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Oyeyeah finds this Marvel movie as an action-packed superhero blockbuster for its emotional stakes, intense action sequences, and exploration of moral dilemmas, the Civil War divided the Avengers and left a lasting impact on the MCU.
10 Doctor Strange (2016)
Directed By: Scott Derrickson, the film is praised for its mind-bending visuals, strong performances, and unique take on the superhero origin story, Doctor Strange added a new dimension to the MCU.
These films represent some of the best that Marvel has so far offered, but there are many other excellent Marvel-worth-watching movies as well.
