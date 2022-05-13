Oyeyeah
Enola Holmes gets a sequel on Netflix

Enola Holmes is set to takes on her first official case

Enola Holmes gets a sequel on Netflix
Enola Holmes gets a sequel on Netflix!

The OTT platform has made the confirmation on Friday revealing that  Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will reprise their roles respectively as Enola Holmes and Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming sequel.

Announcing the sequel, Netflix Films tweeted, “The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister.”

Reportedly, the filming for Enola Holmes 2 officially wrapped in early January 2022. It will be arriving on the OTT platform soon.

Released in 2020, Enola Holmes is a  mystery film based on the first book in the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

The film Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as the titular Enola and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) as her elder brother, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes.

While the synopsis of the sequel tease: “Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.”

