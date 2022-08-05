Joker 2: Lady Gaga Confirms to Star Opposite Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming ‘Joker 2’

Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker 2” by posting a musical teaser on social media.

She will be playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

The teaser features “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett.

Well, the teaser doesn’t give us much to go on. Its a quick animated snapshot of a dancing Joker and Harley,

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The sequel will see Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the 2019 first installment.

The film will be released on Oct. 10, 2024.

So let’s see how many Oscar nods will this sequel is going to get.

While Phillips’ original “Joker” became a box office phenomenon in 2019, grossing just over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated film.