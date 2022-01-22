‘Mission: Impossible 7’ & ‘8’ Postponed Until 2023 and 2024 Amid Pandemic

Bad news for Tom Cruise and MI franchise fans!

The new wave of the pandemic is yet again taking a toll on the entertainment industry.

In the latest, Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ have been delayed until 2023 and 2024.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance in a statement said that the seventh and eighth installments in the “Mission Impossible” franchise would be delayed due to the lingering pandemic.

The yet-untitled “Mission Impossible 7” is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 14, 2023, and “Mission Impossible 8″ is set for June 28, 2024.

”After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively,” the companies said in a joint statement.

This marks the latest pandemic-related postponement for the franchise’s seventh installment.

Its most recent release date was May 27, 2022.

The move comes as many countries move towards reimposing COVID restrictions amid a surge in Omicron cases.

This will affect the new film releases as the “Mission Impossible” franchise has relied heavily on international ticket sales, notably from China.

Mission Impossible: Fallout” added $791 million in global ticket sales when it came out in 2018, and around $570 million of that total came from sales outside the U.S. and Canada.

Ticket sales in China accounted for around $181 million of that business.