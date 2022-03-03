Oyeyeah
Hollywood News

The Batman New York Premiere: All in praises for Robert Pattinson for establishing a new rank for Bruce

The Dark Knight has risen, again!

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk5 views
posted on
The BatmanThe Batman New York Premiere | OyeYeah News
Views

The Batman New York Premiere was held last night and the early reviews have started to arrive.

All hailing Robert Pattinson as the New Batman who did a remarkable job!

Published Earlier:

The Dark Knight has risen, again!

The red carpet saw the star cast arriving in style but unfortunately, the director of the much-anticipated film could not attend the premiere.

The Batman director Matt Reeves had tested positive for COVID-19 a day before the New York premiere.

Matt Reeves back in January, confirmed that the new DC movie would run at nearly three hours, making it the longest solo Batman movie and the longest superhero movie ever behind Avengers: Endgame.

And it seems like the fans have found the new Batman film up to their expectations despite earlier criticism for casting Robert Pattinson in the role.

The early reviews pouring in on the social media claim, Robert, to be the finest choice as the new DC hero.

All are in praises for Robert Pattinson for establishing a new rank for Bruce.

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You