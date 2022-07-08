The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 89

The Godfather star James Caan is dead aged 89!

US actor best known for playing tragic and hot-tempered gangster heir Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather,” passed away on Thursday, his manager confirmed.

His publicist declined to provide a cause of death.

The news of his death was also announced via the actor’s official Twitter Handle.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the tweet said.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Caan played Sonny Corleone in the Godfather series which also got an Oscar nomination.

His other notable works include a violent athlete in Norman Jewison s dystopian film “Rollerball” in 1975, a jewel thief in Michael Mann s “Thief” (1981), and a kidnapped writer in Rob Reiner s “Misery” (1990).