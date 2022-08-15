SnackVideo Reawakens the Pakistani Spirit with the campaign #ZindabadPakistan

SnackVideo, the popular short-form video-sharing platform celebrated the 75th Pakistani Independence Day by running a week-long campaign with #ZindabadPakistan as its official hashtag.

From 8th to 14th August, the platform invited its users to make patriotic videos, showcasing their emotions and feelings in celebration of this special event. Users had the chance to show their love for their country through heart-warming videos and win multiple prizes by entering many challenges and competitions that were running on the app during this campaign.

Key media personalities like Iqra Aziz, Hania Amir, and Wasim Badami became a part of this campaign by showcasing their videos using the #ZindabadPakistan hashtag. The idea was to create a wholesome experience for users and create meaningful content for this special occasion.

Creators and users were also encouraged to share their videos under three different categories: #DiverseHaiPakistan, #AzadiTransition, and #BitesofFreedom.

The category of videos for #DiverseHaiPakistan was a gesture of gratitude towards the country’s unsung heroes and those who have become a part of Pakistan’s fabric through their unique personalities and skills. While #AzadiTransition videos showcased the transition and changes of users’ houses, cars, or workspaces before and after the Independence Day decor. The third and last one was #BitesofFreedom, in which users recreated stories of struggles and sacrifices that they have heard from their elders. These were motivational videos, and/or scripts that awakened the spirit of patriotism in Pakistanis.

By leading such a campaign, the platform intended to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and the undying love of users for Pakistan as it enters its 75th year of independence. The campaign was one of SnackVideo’s biggest so far, through which they aimed to engage with millions of users.

Leading social media application SnackVideo is a popular platform in Pakistan. The short-form application allows users and content creators to express their creativity in a variety of ways such as dance, hacks, parodies and much more. Built-in features such as music, filters and effects allow users to distinguish their videos from the abundance of content on the platform.

With an active community of over 10 million, the app is user-friendly, catching the attention of a wide audience who can enjoy a diverse range of content. Interaction with the audience is also made easy through the live-stream feature. With its popularity growing by the day, the ways in which you can get creative are also increasing and through SnackVideo, entertainment is always at your fingertips.