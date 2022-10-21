Atif Aslam’s fans moonstruck with the teaser of upcoming song Moon Rise

Atif Aslam’s fans are left moonstruck with the teaser of the upcoming song Moon Rise! Atif Aslam’s new song Moonrise has been directed by Adnan Qazi that will drop on 27th October 2022.

The popular singer dropped the teaser on his official social media handles.

Atif Aslam’s Moonrise features Amy Jackson with Music and Lyrics by Raj Ranjodh.

This music video also marks the first collaboration between Atif Aslam and Amy Jackson , a former Miss Teen World, who is mainly known for her work in Indian films.

Moon Rise is produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad and is being released under the label Tarish Music.

Atif has previously worked with the label on his hit single Rafta Rafta, starring Sajal Aly in the music video, making it the duo’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

For some fans, the teaser arrived a bit late, who had been eagerly waiting to see the first look of the upcoming music video. Kahan rah gayaa teaser #MoonriseByAtifAslam #AtifAslam @itsaadee @MusicTarish @raj_ranjodh @iamAmyJackson — Aadil Aadeez🇮🇳 (@itsaadil49) October 21, 2022 Atif Aslam who enjoys a massive fan following on social media is trending on the Twitter timeline on Friday with heaps of praise for Moonrise. This 7 secs are enough to kill us 😭🔥❤ this heavenly voice uff!!! #MoonriseByAtifAslam #Aadeez #AtifAslam your moves, your style 😍🔥❤ @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/aqIQpqhrG2 — B A N H I A A D E E Z ❤✨ (@BanhiAadeez) October 21, 2022