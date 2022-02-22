Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for Covid-19

Justin Bieber has postponed the Las Vegas concert after testing positive for Covid-19!

The Canadian singer was scheduled to perform as part of his Justice World Tour in Las Vegas on Sunday.

However, the show has been postponed after Bieber’s positive Covid test.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number 1 priority,” said the statement issued.

“Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” it added.

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase,” the statement added.