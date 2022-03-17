Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to feature together in a new MV

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir will feature together in a new music video.

The popular celebrity couple is starring in Shabir’s new music video of the song Sapnay in collaboration with fashion label Meeras by Nilofer Shahid.

Sarah has unveiled the first look at the MV in an Instagram post with a caption saying, “Nilofer Shahid presents Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan in this bewitching depiction of a blossoming romance based on the beautiful song ‘SAPNAY’.”

“We bring this magical vision to life with gorgeous ensembles and a Symphony to die for,” Sabaat actress concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year.