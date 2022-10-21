Taylor Swift’s ’Midnights’ Breaks Spotify Record

Taylor Swift’s ’Midnights’ has broked Spotify Record within a few hours of its release.

Midnights has become the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day!

Spotify announced the news on its social media handles on Friday afternoon.

“And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations,” the music streaming platform said.

Taylor Swift’s 10th album “Midnights” was released on Oct 21.

Surprising fans with a new album release, Taylor Swift said, “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”