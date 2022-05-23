Oyeyeah
Abu Dhabi gas explosion leaves 2 dead, 120 injured

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene following a gas cylinder explosion

By Saman Siddiqui
Abu Dhabi gas explosion on Monday has left 2 people dead and 120 injured!

As reported a gas cylinder exploded during lunchtime at a popular restaurant near Khalidiyah Mall.

Published Earlier:

According to Abu Dhabi Police, a gas cylinder had exploded in a restaurant in Khalidiya.

Police confirmed the death of two people. 

While 56 people suffered moderate injuries and another 64 had minor injuries, according to initial figures received on-site from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence.

Police said on Twitter that the injured were taken to hospital and that shops and six buildings were damaged.

“Civil Defence is dealing with a fire resulting from a gas cylinder explosion in a restaurant in the Khalidiya area,” Abu Dhabi Police said in a tweet.

“Initial reports indicate that there were injuries caused by the explosion as well as several shops affected.

“The building where the explosion took place has been evacuated and experts are on the scene to assess the situation.

“Work is underway to provide temporary housing until the buildings are completely secured.”

Following the incident, the local police cordoned off several roads close to the Shining Towers complex, a local landmark.

Smoke was seen rising from the area shortly after 1 pm local time, according to the local residents. 

 

