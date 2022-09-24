Sara Murder Case: Ayaz Amir’s son sent on a two-day physical police remand

In the latest development in Sara Murder Case, suspect Shahnawaz, Ayaz Amir’s son on a two-day physical remand on Saturday a day after being arrested for the murder.

Furthermore, the district and sessions court in Islamabad also issued arrest warrants for the accused’s father, prominent journalist Ayaz Amir, his wife, brother, and sister-in-law.

The prime suspect of the murder case was presented before the court of a civil judge, Mubashir HassanChishti.

The investigation officer informed the court that the suspect “killed his wife in cold blood.”

The investigation officer also informed that the accused’s fingerprints were also to be taken, however, the court rejected the appeal, saying the print could be acquired through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

During the hearing, the police requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of suspect Shahnawaz for interrogation.

According to Police, Shahnawaz, Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s son Shahnawaz allegedly killed his third wife Sara, a Canadian national, on Sep 23 at a farmhouse in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad.

The 37-year-old woman was found dead on Friday morning. Reportedly murdered by hitting on the head with a dumbbell.

A first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan on Friday under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The suspect’s mother, Samina Shah, called the police on Friday (September 23) to inform them that her son, Shahnawaz, had killed his wife with a dumbbell, as per the FIR.

The prime suspect’s mother told the police that her son was in the house and had hidden the body of his wife.

Following this, the Islamabad police raided the house.

According to the FIR, the suspect confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell during an argument and then later hiding his wife’s body in the bathtub.

The “murder weapon”, the FIR quoted prime suspect Shahnawaz as saying, was hidden under his bed.

Police, after examining the dumbbell, reportedly found blood and hair on it, which was later sent for forensics.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for postmortem, the FIR added.