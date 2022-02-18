Oyeyeah
Latest News

#BoycottKFC in Pakistan trends over KFC India’s claims on Occupied Kashmir

Its a classic case of the corporate interests ruining the business!

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui73 views
posted on
Views

#BoycottKFC has been trending on social media timeline in Pakistan over KFC India’s claims on Occupied Kashmir!

Following the reports that the fast-food chain KFC in India has displayed a banner in response to the KFC Pakistan’s Kashmir Day’s post.

American fast-food restaurant chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC in Pakistan is now on patriots’ radar.

Published Earlier:

#BoycottKFC started trending online as netizens are expressing displeasure on viral images of the KFC India outlet showcasing banners with claims that the entire Kashmir belongs to India.

 

 

 

Adding more to it, the Indian joint of the chain had also issued an official apology after the brand faced the ire of Indians over Kashmir Day’s post. 

KFC India in a tweet said,  “We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride.”

For the past month, Indians have been targeting international brands in their country as their Pakistani counterparts issued messages in solidarity with the Indian Occupied Kashmir on Feb 5.

February 5  is celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day every year in Pakistan.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You