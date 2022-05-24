Crackdown on PTI leaders and workers ahead of Long March

Crackdown continues on PTI leaders and workers ahead of Long March across the country.

Late Monday night saw Punjab police making raids at the houses of several PTI leaders, including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, and others.

Raids were conducted in various cities including Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Daska, Jaranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Vehari, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Mian Channo, Wazirabad and others areas.

As reported a police constable was also shot dead during a raid in Lahore.

On Tuesday Police also raided the houses of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Babar Awan in Islamabad, however, they could not be arrested.

Police also raided the house of former federal minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, but she was not present at the house, her spokesman said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan condemned the raids on houses of the party leaders in Punjab, Islamabad, and Karachi, saying a peaceful protest was the right of all citizens.

“Peaceful protest is the right of all our citizens. The brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab and Islamabad has once again shown us what we are familiar with – the fascist nature of PMLN when in power. The present crackdown also raises serious questions abt the Handlers,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.



“Already economy is in a tailspin. I want to warn the crooks & their handlers that these undemocratic & fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation and push the country into a state of anarchy,” he added.