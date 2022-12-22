The decision to dissolve KPK Assembly has been delayed, CM Mahmood Khan

The decision to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been delayed, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the decision to dissolve the provincial assembly has been postponed and the final decision will be taken after the situation of the Punjab Assembly is clear.

Talking to the media at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has postponed the decision to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

He said that Imran Khan will first decide the future of the Punjab Assembly.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that the issue of the Punjab Assembly is still being considered, the party leadership and Imran Khan will decide on the Punjab Assembly and after that, the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be discussed.

He said that a decision will be taken when the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is discussed.

The Chief Minister said that he is in touch with the party leadership, but so far Imran Khan has not given me any instructions regarding the dissolution of the assembly.

He said that Imran Khan will be contacted today, but first, the affairs of the Punjab Assembly will be taken care of.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif had said in a tweet that the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be done as per Imran Khan’s order.

He said that our aim is to force this imported government to elections.