Dua Zehra’s father moves to SC against SHC verdict

Dua Zehra’s father moved to SC against the SHC verdict on Saturday.

Mehdi Kazmi father of Dua Zehra has filed a petition at the top court, against the verdict of the Sindh High Court that allowed the girl to decide on her own whether she wanted to live with her husband or parents.

As per the petition filed on behalf of Mehdi Ali Kazmi, the high court’s verdict was based on Zehra’s statement and the medical report related to the case.

It further stated that the medical report states the girl’s age as 17, while it is 14 according to her educational documents and the record available with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

“The police has submitted the challan in the ‘C’ class in the trial court,” it said, adding that the SHC decision was flawed.

Furthermore, Mehdi Kazmi also requested the apex court to hear the case on an urgent basis.

As reported, the hearing of the case is expected to take place next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court on June 7 issued a written order in the Dua Zehra Case.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar said the court reached the verdict in line with the testimonies.

“In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping. The alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along,” the order read.

The court also disposed of Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi’s petition for her recovery as the case of his daughter was not of kidnapping.