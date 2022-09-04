Oyeyeah
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, people share concerns over social media

This is a developing story!

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad leaving people to share concerns over social media!

A massive jolt of Earthquake, reportedly of 5.0 magnitude is reported to be felt in the federal capital and surrounding area in the wee hours of Monday.

Published Earlier:

As reported, the earthquake tremor struck at 2: 57 am local time.

After experiencing the jolts, many people took to social media to share their concerns.

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
