Earthquake shakes Islamabad, people share concerns over social media

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad leaving people to share concerns over social media!

A massive jolt of Earthquake, reportedly of 5.0 magnitude is reported to be felt in the federal capital and surrounding area in the wee hours of Monday.

As reported, the earthquake tremor struck at 2: 57 am local time.

After experiencing the jolts, many people took to social media to share their concerns.

I felt earthquake tremors for a few moments. Strong shocks in the middle of heavy rains in Islamabad. — Owais Tohid (@OwaisTohid) September 4, 2022

#earthquake in Islamabad. I literally felt like someone was moving my couch. — Nabeha (@Nabehal) September 4, 2022

want sure if that was my vertigo acting up or an earthquake… but I’m pretty sure that wasn’t my vertigo #earthquake #Islamabad — Ayela Sarshar (@AyelaSarshar) September 4, 2022

Just got up at this time because of earthquake!

Felt it while sleeping even. May Allah save us all and Pakistan particularly from this drastic climate change!

#earthquake #Islamabad — Wajiha Chaudhary (@Wajiha90_) September 4, 2022