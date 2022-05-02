Eid prayers resume to full capacity in Masjid al-Haram for first time since pandemic

Eid prayers resume to full capacity in Masjid al-Haram for the first time since the pandemic.



Saudi Arabia is celebrating the first day of Eid ul Fitr on Monday, April 2.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that worshipers who wish to perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are not required to obtain a permit, except for the ones performing Umrah.

The mataaf area of the Masjid al-Haram can accommodate one lakh, people, for eid prayers, while around 5 lakh people offer prayers outside the Grand Mosque.

It is reported that for the first time in two years, 19 million people worshiped in Ramadan.

This is the first time the Haram has been expanded since the two years of the Corona pandemic were severely restricted.



Eid al-Fitr prayers were offered early Monday all across Saudi Arabia, as well as in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Sheikh Humaid:“During the pandemic, tears were shed due to the absence of worshipers and the closure of mosques.pic.twitter.com/NjYkNYSYBJ — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 2, 2022

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered the Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque.

Pakistan’s General Raheel Sharif also offered the Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque.

This was followed by a reception hosted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques where he welcomed sheiks and officials offering their Eid greetings.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz wished Muslims around the world a blessed Eid al-Fitr.