Oyeyeah
Latest News

Emergency Economic Plan: Import of at least 38 non-essential luxury items banned by Govt

The federal cabinet approved the summary to ban the imports through circulation after a series of meetings held at the Ministry of Finance and Prime Minister Office.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui21 views
posted on
Views

The government has banned the import of non-essential luxury items under the emergency economic plan!

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet announced the decision to impose the ban on certain nonessential items after the federal cabinet’s approval.

Published Earlier:

The ban on the import of at least 38  items has been imposed for two months to forestall a looming default. 

Luxury cars, mobile phones, cosmetics, cigarettes, food products, certain garments, and toiletries will fall in the banned import items category. 

PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to overcome all the challenges with resolve and determination with the nation’s help.

“My decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt,” PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

The non-essential luxury items banned by the government include:

  1. Automobiles
  2. Mobile phones
  3. Home appliances
  4. Fruits and dry fruits (except to be imported from Afghanistan)
  5. Crockery
  6. Private weapons and ammunition
  7. Shoes
  8. Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)
  9. Headphones and loudspeakers
  10. Sauces
  11. Doors and window frames
  12. Traveling bags and suitcases
  13. Sanitary ware
  14. Fish and frozen fish
  15. Carpets (except Afghanistan)
  16. Preserved fruits
  17. Tissue paper
  18. Furniture
  19. Shampoos
  20. Confectionary
  21. Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags
  22. Jams and jelly
  23. Cornflakes
  24. Toiletries
  25. Heaters, blowers
  26. Sunglasses
  27. Kitchenware
  28. Aerated water
  29. Frozen meat
  30. Juices
  31. Pasta
  32. Ice cream
  33. Cigarettes
  34. Shaving goods
  35. Luxury leather apparel
  36. Musical instruments
  37. Salon items like hairdryers etc
  38. Chocolates

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You