Emergency Economic Plan: Import of at least 38 non-essential luxury items banned by Govt

The government has banned the import of non-essential luxury items under the emergency economic plan!

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet announced the decision to impose the ban on certain nonessential items after the federal cabinet’s approval.

The ban on the import of at least 38 items has been imposed for two months to forestall a looming default.

Luxury cars, mobile phones, cosmetics, cigarettes, food products, certain garments, and toiletries will fall in the banned import items category.

PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to overcome all the challenges with resolve and determination with the nation’s help.

“My decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt,” PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.



The non-essential luxury items banned by the government include: