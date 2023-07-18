Latest News

Erdoğan gifts Saudi crown prince a Turkish-made electric car

The Turkish president arrived in the kingdom on the first leg of his three-country Gulf trip aimed at strengthening regional and trade ties.

NewsDeskJuly 18, 2023
0 8 Less than a minute
Erdoğan gifts Saudi crown prince a Turkish-made electric car Togg

Erdoğan gifted the Saudi crown prince a Turkish-made electric car.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Turkiye’s first domestically produced electric car ‘Togg’ to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

On Monday, the Turkish President arrived in Saudi Arabia on a 3-day visit to the Gulf countries, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials in Jeddah.

As reported, during his visit, the Turkish President presented King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with two locally produced electric vehicles from Turkiye.

The Saudi crown prince gave President Tayyip Erdogan a test drive in an electric car and thanked the guest for the gift.

Related Articles

 

NewsDeskJuly 18, 2023
0 8 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Summit Bank Limited changes name to Bank Makramah Limited (BML)

July 18, 2023

Election on the 2017 Census unacceptable: MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

July 17, 2023

Pervez Khattak forms a new party PTI Parliamentarians

July 17, 2023

Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO at Lahore’s Camp Jail

July 17, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 − 4 =

Back to top button