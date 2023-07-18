Erdoğan gifts Saudi crown prince a Turkish-made electric car

Erdoğan gifted the Saudi crown prince a Turkish-made electric car.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Turkiye’s first domestically produced electric car ‘Togg’ to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

On Monday, the Turkish President arrived in Saudi Arabia on a 3-day visit to the Gulf countries, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials in Jeddah.

As reported, during his visit, the Turkish President presented King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with two locally produced electric vehicles from Turkiye.

The Saudi crown prince gave President Tayyip Erdogan a test drive in an electric car and thanked the guest for the gift.