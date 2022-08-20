Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight, it emerges on Saturday!



As reported, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday was barred from traveling to Dubai from Islamabad Airport for using her official passport.



Sources privy to the development claim that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials offload the politician from Dubai bound flight and confiscated Firdous Ashiq Awan’s official passport.

Firdous Ashiq Awan was to travel to Dubai via flight EK-615.

She was told by the immigration officials that she can not travel on her passport.

Firdous Ashiq Awan’s attempt to travel on an official passport was thwarted by the FIA officials at the Islamabad Airport, saying it was illegal to travel on an official passport while holding no government position.

According to the officials, Firdous Ashiq Awan received a visa on her blue passport while her visa was renewed on the green passport.

FIA officials said Firdous had not returned her official passport after leaving the government seat.

Awan, was a special assistant to Punjab chief minister during the Usman Buzdar government.

Furthermore, she had filed a complaint that she had lost her personal passport.

Only government employees and lawmakers are authorized to carry blue passports.

The official blue passport allows entry to some 70 countries around the world without the formality of a visa,