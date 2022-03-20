Fire in ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison caused by short-circuit: ISPR

Fire in ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison was caused by a short-circuit on Sunday: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement briefed about the nature of the incident.

The ISPR said that the inferno did not lead to any loss of life or property.

The fire was extinguished and damages were contained through timely and effective response, the military’s media wing added.

As soon as the incident was reported, social media accounts operated by Indian nationals reportedly started to propagate fake news.

Again Raaa ki shajish…



Ammunition depot of Pakistan Army, #Sialkot hit by freedom fighters of #Balochistan . Huge fire and ongoing blasts…#BalochNationalArmy #BalochistanIsNotPakistan pic.twitter.com/G9A6slxppQ — guest dooft1 (@AmitTri05673575) March 20, 2022

Reportedly Ammunition depot of Pakistan Army, Sialkot hit by "unidentified object". Huge fire and ongoing blasts…



Massive explosion occurred at Pakistan Army Depot in Bhalan Wala, #Sialkot.



No Official Reason given. Ammo Depot is close to Jammu pic.twitter.com/4dgktLNIvb — MUBreaking (@MUBreaking) March 20, 2022