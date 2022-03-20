Oyeyeah
Fire in ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison caused by short-circuit: ISPR

The fire was put out sucessfully and no casualties have been reported.

Fire in ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison was caused by a short-circuit on Sunday: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement briefed about the nature of the incident.

Published Earlier:

The ISPR said that the inferno did not lead to any loss of life or property.

The fire was extinguished and damages were contained through timely and effective response, the military’s media wing added.

As soon as the incident was reported, social media accounts operated by Indian nationals reportedly started to propagate fake news.

 

 

