Flour prices hit all-time high in Pakistan

Flour prices have hit an all-time high in Pakistan!

A 20 kg bag of flour reached Rs3,000 for the first time in the history of the country.

According to a report from the Bureau of Statistics, flour is being sold for up to Rs150 per kilogram in Karachi.

As reported, in the recent week, a 20 kg bag of flour has become more expensive by Rs400 in Karachi.

On the other hand, a 20 kg bag of flour in Hyderabad reached Rs2,880, Quetta Rs2,700, Sukkur Rs2,700, and Peshawar Rs2,650.

The price of a bag of flour in Khuzdar is up to Rs2,400 and in Larkana Rs2,600 per kg.

Furthermore, flour prices have also been hiked in Islamabad and the country’s fourth-largest city Rawalpindi within a span of two days.