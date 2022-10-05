Former DG FIA confirms hacker’s claims, ‘was locked in PM House’s washroom on Imran Khan’s order’

Former DG FIA Bashir Memon has confirmed the hacker’s claims that he was ‘locked in PM House’s washroom on Imran Khan’s order’!

Hacker made explosive revelations about Imran Khan in the new claims

Only Bashir Memon has responded to the alleged claims made by the hacker yesterday

So far there is no response from PTI yet

A day ago, in a series of tweets that have now been deleted, the alleged hacker revealed details of the meeting between Former director general Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon and the former prime minister.

Hacker had claimed that the former DG FIA was locked inside a washroom in the PM House in a bid to pressurize him to follow Imran Khan’s orders.

Former DG FIA Memon, responding to the claims, has confirmed the details!

He stated that the former premier used abusive language towards PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

Bashir Memon further added that the then-principle secretary of PM Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room, and locked him in the washroom.

“Azam Khan then scolded me over my conduct with the prime minister,” said Bashir Memon.