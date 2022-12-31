Former Pope Benedict dies aged 95

Former Pope Benedict passed away on Saturday aged 95 in a secluded monastery in the Vatican.

Former Pope Benedict stepped down as leader of the Catholic Church in 2013 in a highly unusual move.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.



“With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

The Vatican said his body would lie in state from Monday in St.Peter’s Basilica and his funeral will be held on the morning of Jan. 5.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis will preside over the ceremony, which will take place in the huge square in front of the basilica.