Geert Wilders’s Twitter account was restored after a brief suspension over a Tweet Blasting Islam!

The far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders had sent a tweet mentioning Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that attacked Islam.

Dutch leader’s anti-Islamic tweet addressed to PM Shehbaz Sharif was taken down by the social media platform on Tuesday.

In the tweet, the Freedom Party (PVV) chairman denounced the “violence of the intolerant ideology called Islam”.

Wilders also claimed that the Pakistani citizens who have sent him death threats are “inspired by the fake prophet …”

The MP told Dutch media that has appealed the decision and refused to remove posts from his account.

However, Twitter said that it suspended Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders “in error” after reports that he had violated the platform’s rules on hate speech.

The microblogging platform admitted it had “temporarily restricted” Wilders’ access to his account on Monday.

IK BEN ER WEER! 😁😁😁 Beroep gewonnen, Twitter geeft fout toe en biedt excuses aan! pic.twitter.com/jlJUO8C1Ms — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) April 26, 2022

Dutch politician Geert Wilders was also called out for celebrating former prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster.

This is not the first time that the Dutch leader’s Twitter account faced suspension.

His Twitter profile was previously blocked in 2019 after he was accused of spreading online hatred.

A Dutch appeals court in 2020 had upheld his conviction for insulting Moroccans in comments he made in 2014, and he was also acquitted of inciting discrimination.

Turkish prosecutors have also investigated Wilders over “insulting” tweets about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The far-right PVV is currently the third-largest party in the Netherlands after winning 17 seats at the last Dutch general election in 2021.

The far-right party leader lives under surveillance.

According to him, he has frequently received threats since he called for a ban on Islam in the Netherlands and the closure of mosques.