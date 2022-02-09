Oyeyeah
Latest News

Gold price rises by Rs750 per tola Pakistan

Gold has gained Rs1,350 per tola during the last two sessions.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Views

Gold price rises by Rs750 per tola Pakistan on Wednesday.

The yellow metal prices continue to rise amid depreciation in the Pakistani rupee.

On Wednesday, the price of the precious commodity rose by Rs750 per tola and Rs643 per 10 grams to settle at Rs125,550 and Rs107,639, respectively.

Gold has gained Rs1,350 per tola during the last two sessions.

On the other hand, the gold prices at the international market recorded an increase of $9 per ounce to settle at $1,827.

Published Earlier:

On Tuesday,  in line with the international market, gold prices in Pakistan recorded a gain of Rs600 per tola to settle at Rs124,800.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market gained Rs10 per tola and Rs8.57 per 10 grams to settle at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 gram on Wednesday.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You