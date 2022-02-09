Gold price rises by Rs750 per tola Pakistan on Wednesday.



The yellow metal prices continue to rise amid depreciation in the Pakistani rupee.



On Wednesday, the price of the precious commodity rose by Rs750 per tola and Rs643 per 10 grams to settle at Rs125,550 and Rs107,639, respectively.



Gold has gained Rs1,350 per tola during the last two sessions.

On the other hand, the gold prices at the international market recorded an increase of $9 per ounce to settle at $1,827.

On Tuesday, in line with the international market, gold prices in Pakistan recorded a gain of Rs600 per tola to settle at Rs124,800.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market gained Rs10 per tola and Rs8.57 per 10 grams to settle at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 gram on Wednesday.