Imran Khan provided with foolproof security amid life threats

Imran Khan has been provided with ‘foolproof’ security amid ‘life threats’!

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior MinisterRana Sanaullah to provide foolproof security to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan amid threats.



At Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, 94 security officers will be deployed.

Of which, 22 men will be from the Islamabad police and 72 from the Frontier Constabulary, as per the spokesperson of the interior ministry.

In addition, 26 officers from the security service and nine military personnel will also be made available.

Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have provided 26 cops and Gilgit-Baltistan has also sent six men for the former prime minister’s protective detail.

In addition, private security companies, Askari and SMS, also stationed 35 security guards to protect Imran’s residence.

Furthermore, while traveling outside Islamabad, four vehicles of Islamabad police with 23 cops and one vehicle of the Pakistan Rangers with five officials would travel along Imran KHan to protect him.

As reported, PM Shehbaz Sharif held two threat assessments meetings with officials from the interior ministry to finalize the security detail of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Threat Assessment Committee is constantly reviewing the alleged threats to the PTI leader as per the directives of PM Shehbaz, according to the ministry spokesperson.



Earlier on Saturday, WHile addressing a public gathering in Sialkot, Imran Khan told his supporters that a plot was being orchestrated against his life.

He said that he has recorded a video message, adding, “I have named all those elements involved in the conspiracy in the video. I knew about it and I got full knowledge of it a few days ago.”

“If something happens to me I’ve recorded a video where I exposed everyone involved in the conspiracy,” he added.



“If something happens to me I’ve recorded a video where I exposed everyone involved in the conspiracy.”-@ImranKhanPTI #SialkotFightsBack #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/AI2sbYZ8CE — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 14, 2022

While addressing a charged crowd in Faisalabad on Sunday night, former prime minister Imran Khan asked the people to get justice for him if he was killed as his rivals were only left with the option of assassination to get rid of him.

“I got to know a few days ago that a conspiracy was being hatched against me behind closed doors… conspirators are confused now as to how to get rid of me,” the PTI chairman said.