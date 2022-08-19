Oyeyeah
Jameel Ahmad appointed as new State Bank of Pakistan governor

He will serve a five-year term, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Jameel Ahmad has been appointed as the new State Bank of Pakistan governor on Friday.

As reported, President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The president gave the approval on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 48(1) of the Constitution and Section 11(A)1 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act (1956).

Jameel Ahmad had been serving as the deputy governor of the central bank before his promotion.

Jameel Ahmad has 30 years of banking experience and was reappointed as deputy governor of the SBP by the federal government on October 25, 2018, for a period of three years.

He has also served as deputy governor (Banking & FMRM) from April 11, 2017, to October 15, 2018.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
