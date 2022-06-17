Oyeyeah
Karachi: Authorities seal 4 hotels in Clifton for violating the orders of closer at 11pm

DC South has appealed to all traders in the district to cooperate with the administration.

By Saman Siddiqui
Four restaurants in the Clifton area of ​​Karachi have been sealed for violating the orders of the Sindh Home Department.

According to Deputy Commissioner District South Capt. (Retd) Abdul Sattar Issani, those who did not implement the decision of the Sindh government to deal with the energy crisis on the orders of the federal government should be dealt with severely.

He said that the markets, shopping malls, and shops in the district will be closed at 9 pm and all wedding halls, banquet weddings, and other functions will be closed at 1030 pm.

All hotels, coffee shops, and cafes will be closed at 11 p.m.

It should be noted that the Sindh Home Department had issued a notification on Friday, to close all bazaars, markets, shopping malls, and shops in Sindh at 9 pm.

