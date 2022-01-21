Karachi Weather Alert: Strong winds engulf city while temperature likely to drop from Jan 22 to 26

Oyeyeah
By Saman Siddiqui
Strong and gusty winds engulf Karachi while the city’s temperature is likely to drop to a single-digit from January 22 to 26.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a cold and dry spell with some gusty winds in Karachi.

According to the Met Office, westerly and northwesterly winds may enter the city, precipitating a cold-weather week from Saturday.

The cold spell may continue through to the end of January.

While the night temperatures are likely to fall between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds from the west direction have started blowing with an average speed of 25-30kts gusting 35kts  due to a steep pressure gradient and may persist till night.

The strong winds on Friday have caused several roofs and walls to collapse in various areas of the Metropolis.

Two deaths were reported from Shershah Gulbai and North Nazimabad areas in separate incidents of walls collapsing.

