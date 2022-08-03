Martyrs of Pakistan Army Helicopter Crash Laid to Rest

Martyrs of the Pakistan Army Helicopter Crash have been laid to rest.

The six Army personnel, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major M Talha Manan, Major Saeed, and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz on board a Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation, embraced martyrdom on Tuesday in a crash in Lasbela.

The funeral prayers of other martyred Pakistan Army soldiers in the helicopter crash were offered in their native towns and participated by the senior military officials, civilians, and relatives.

On Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Quetta to attend Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed at Quetta Garrison.

Later, COAS visited the families of shaheed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and Brig Muhammad Khalid who embraced shahadat in the Lasbela helicopter crash, and the family of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza Shaheed who embraced shahadat at Ziarat.

The Namaz e Janaza of Maj Talha who was with Gen Sarfaraz Ali Soomro on board the Mi-17 which crashed near Lasbela was offered at Rawalpindi. Sahir Shamshad Mirza (10 Corps); Azhar Abbas (CGS); and others were in attendance at the funeral prayer.

The funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed, the pilot of the Pakistan Army helicopter, were offered in Larkana on late Tuesday night.

The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela (district of Balochistan).

The emotional scenes from the funeral prayers are being shared on Social media.

