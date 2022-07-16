Oyeyeah
Maryam Nawaz is COVID positive

Maryam had first tested positive for coronavirus in July 2021.

Maryam Nawaz is COVID positive!

A day after addressing back-to-back rallies in Lahore and Multan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a brief statement on Twitter said she is covid positive!

She addressed a big public gathering in Multan as Friday was the last day of the election campaign.

Maryam who had been busy campaigning ahead of the by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies, has not shared any details about her testing positive.

This is the second time she has contracted coronavirus.

In July 2021, when she tested positive for COVID shared her symptoms in a tweet.

 

 

