Mufti Taqi Usmani in a letter to Taliban supreme leader requests to lift ban on girls’ education

Mufti Taqi Usmani in a letter written to the Taliban supreme leader has requested to lift the ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Prominent Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani in his letter to the ruling Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada said, “It’s very important to make arrangements for girls’ education, within the limits of Shariah. Educated Women are essential for Women issues like healthcare, education.”



Pakistani religious scholar and a professor at Darul Uloom Karachi urged that there is a need to dispel the impression that Islam or the Islamic Emirate is against women.

Mufti Taqi Usmani suggested introducing different school timings for boys and girls or the allocation of different sections for each gender.

World’s leading Islamic scholar, Mufti Muhammad Taqi added that girls’ education is one of the necessities of the present day and that a good solution should be found to provide education to girls within the framework of Islamic Sharia.