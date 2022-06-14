NEPRA okays K-Electric power tariff hike by Rs5.28 per unit!

The development comes on Tuesday after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised the power tariff for K-Electric users by Rs5.28 per unit.

The increase was made on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2022.

The decision will place an additional burden of billions of rupees on the power consumers.

The K-Electric spokesperson said that the company suffered a loss of Rs1.13 billion for the violation of the merit order. ”

The work on the agreement with the Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is going on,” he added.

A day earlier, the regulatory authority also notified an increase of Rs3.99 per unit in the power tariff on account of the fuel cost adjustment for the month of April 2022.