Noorul Haq Qadri demands to ban Aurat March, writes a letter to PM Imran Khan!

According to the reports, the Federal Minister for religious and minority affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking to ban the Aurat March held across the country on 8 March.

In the said letter, Minister for Religious Affairs has suggested that the day March 8 be observed as “International Hijaab Day” rather than Aurat March.

Noorul Haq Qadri in his letter stated that no one should be permitted to mock Islamic rituals, values, or the wearing of Hijaab on Women’s Day by organising Aurat March or any other event.

Furthermore, the minister has also forwarded a copy of the letter to President Arif Alvi.

The federal minister’s demand has caused quite an outrage among the citizens including the female senators.

Taking it to social media, Senator Sherry Rehman, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader, raised concerns over observing a Hijab Day instead of Aurat March.

Religious Affairs Minister has written a letter to the PM asking for an “Int’l hijab day” instead of Aurat March on Int’l Women’s Day. How is the right to wear a hijab under threat in Pakistan? Quite the opposite.He can celebrate hijab any day; one doesn’t exclude the other. pic.twitter.com/th8wq4mkZt — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 17, 2022

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran sharing the said letter in a tweet also shared her reservations.

Strongly object & condemn the unconditional move to ban the #AuratMarch. The Women of Pakistan have all the right to participate in any activity to voice for their rights, highlight their issues & observe the #InternationalWomenDay @UN_Women @unwomen_pak @ncswpk @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/PjAxx3EjOE — Senator Sehar Kamran T.I. (@SeharKamran) February 17, 2022

The development comes after the announcement of the agenda for this year’s Aurat March.

In 2022, Aurat March Lahore seeks to redefine justice on our own terms. We no longer accept a criminal legal system that retraumatises us, can't hold killers like Qandeel's accountable and does little to heal us from violence.#AuratMarch2022#ReimaginingJustice — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) February 17, 2022

The anxiety surrounding #AuratMarch grows every year amongst the gatekeepers of patriarchy. This is a testament to the growing strength of the movement. More power to the organisers! ✊🏽 — Nida Kirmani (@NidaKirmani) February 18, 2022