Noorul Haq Qadri demands to ban Aurat March, writes a letter to PM Imran Khan

The development comes after the announcement of the agenda for this year's Aurat March.

By Saman Siddiqui
According to the reports, the Federal Minister for religious and minority affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking to ban the Aurat March held across the country on 8 March.

In the said letter, Minister for Religious Affairs has suggested that the day March 8 be observed as “International Hijaab Day” rather than Aurat March.

Noorul Haq Qadri in his letter stated that no one should be permitted to mock Islamic rituals, values, or the wearing of Hijaab on Women’s Day by organising Aurat March or any other event.

Furthermore, the minister has also forwarded a copy of the letter to President Arif Alvi.

The federal minister’s demand has caused quite an outrage among the citizens including the female senators.

Taking it to social media, Senator Sherry Rehman, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader, raised concerns over observing a Hijab Day instead of Aurat March.

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran sharing the said letter in a tweet also shared her reservations.

The development comes after the announcement of the agenda for this year’s Aurat March.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
