Pakistan continues to see an uptick in COVID cases

The rate of positive cases in Sindh (7.64%), Punjab (1.29%), Islamabad (3.45%) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (1.08%).

Health experts warn that Pakistan may potentially witness another COVID-19 outbreak wave.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan reported 406 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday after 14,437 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

The rate of positive cases in the country has reached 2.81%.

While the condition of 94 patients is stated to be critical.

