Pakistan continues to see an uptick in COVID cases!
Health experts warn that Pakistan may potentially witness another COVID-19 outbreak wave.
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan reported 406 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday after 14,437 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.
The rate of positive cases in the country has reached 2.81%.
While the condition of 94 patients is stated to be critical.
The rate of positive cases in Sindh (7.64%), Punjab (1.29%), Islamabad (3.45%), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (1.08%).
COVID-19 Statistics 26 June 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 26, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 14,437
Positive Cases: 406
Positivity %: 2.81%
Deaths: 02
Patients on Critical Care: 94