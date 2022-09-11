Oyeyeah
Latest News

Pakistan observes Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary

Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani were offered at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Views

Pakistan observes Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary, today, Sep 11.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for the departed soul of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and for prosperity and peace of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving a free country for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani were offered at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Government representatives and the public from different walks of life visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay wreaths and offer Fateha.

Published Earlier:

Marking the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Cabinet members, and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani paid their respects at Mazar-e-Quaid.


President Dr. Arif Alvi paying a rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 74th death anniversary, in his message, praised the founding father for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hard work, and charismatic leadership to win a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

President said we should focus on Quaid’s advice of Unity, Faith, and Discipline in ranks and files.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are broadcasting special programs on this occasion to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his unmatched services for the freedom of Pakistan.

 

Netizens paid their respects to the Father of the Nation on social media:

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You