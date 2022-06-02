Oyeyeah
Pakistan to break into three parts; Imran Khan’s new statement leaves politicians and netizens fuming

PM Shehbaz terms Imran Khan’s statement an open threat to country

Imran Khan's new statement leaves politicians and netizens fuming
Pakistan to break into three parts if the establishment does not take the ‘right decision’; Imran Khan’s new statement shared in an interview to a private channel on Wednesday has left politicians and netizens fuming.

The ousted prime minister said that the country is on the brink of “suicide” if “right decisions” are not taken, as it might move towards default.

Former PM Imran Khan said, “The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed.”

PTI  Chairman warned that once Pakistan is destroyed, it will default, and the international world will ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation — as Ukraine did in the 1990s.

“Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure,” the ousted premier said.

His interview did not sit well with the politicians.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was among the first to condemn ex-PM Imran Khan’s Pakistan split remarks.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said Imran Khan’s statement sounded like he is not a Pakistani.

Asif Ali Zardari directed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to protest against Imran Khan’s remarks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement an ‘open threat’ to the country.

He said that the statement was enough to show that he was unfit for holding any public office.

Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter while being in Turkey and asked Imran Khan to better concentrate on his politics rather than talking about the ‘division’ of the country.

“Don’t cross your limits,” he warned the PTI chairman Imran Khan in his tweet.

Here is how reactions to the Imran Khan’s Split Pakistan statement pour in on the Twitter timeline.

