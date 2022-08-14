Oyeyeah
Pakistan unveils re-recorded national anthem marking 75th Independence Day

It is the first time National Anthem has been re-recorded since its original release in 1954.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially unveiled the newly re-recorded national anthem of Pakistan composed of modern technology on 14 Aug.

The re-recorded national anthem was a collaboration among various departments, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and ISPR.

PM Shehbaz Sharif after Liaquat Ali Khan has become the second elected prime minister to have the privilege of unveiling the anthem.

It is the first time National Anthem has been re-recorded since its original release in 1954.

The 155 singers, 48 musicians, and 6 bandmasters get the honour to participate in re-recording the National Anthem after 68 years,

While the brass bands of all three Pakistan armed forces also participated in the project.

 

 

