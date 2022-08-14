Pakistan unveils re-recorded national anthem marking 75th Independence Day!

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially unveiled the newly re-recorded national anthem of Pakistan composed of modern technology on 14 Aug.

The re-recorded national anthem was a collaboration among various departments, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and ISPR.

PM Shehbaz Sharif after Liaquat Ali Khan has become the second elected prime minister to have the privilege of unveiling the anthem.

جشن آزادی کے تاریخی دن کے موقع پر میں پوری قوم اور سمندر پار پاکستانیوں کو دل کی گہرائیوں سے مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ پاک سر زمین شاد باد — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 14, 2022

It is the first time National Anthem has been re-recorded since its original release in 1954.

The 155 singers, 48 musicians, and 6 bandmasters get the honour to participate in re-recording the National Anthem after 68 years,

While the brass bands of all three Pakistan armed forces also participated in the project.

Honoured to be a part of Pakistan's #NationalAnthemRerecorded w/ @LotusPakistan. Reflecting an updated sound & all inclusive gender-balanced approach with vocalists from diverse regional, cultural & ethnic backgrounds from all faiths & musical genres. — Selina Rashid Khan (@selinarashid) August 14, 2022