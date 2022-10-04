Oyeyeah
Pillion-riding ban in Karachi; Check out the schedule

Pillion-riding ban has been imposed in Karachi.

On Tuesday, the authorities issued the pillion-riding ban schedule for the Karachi districts to maintain law and order in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi and 8th Rabiulawal.

According to the notification, the pillion-riding ban will be enforced in Central District on the 11th and 12th of Rabiul Awwal and in District East on the 8th, 11th, and 12th.

Published Earlier:

Pillion riding will be restricted in District West on the 12th.

While the ban will be imposed on the 8th and 12th in District South.

 

 

