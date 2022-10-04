Pillion-riding ban in Karachi; Check out the schedule

Pillion-riding ban has been imposed in Karachi.



On Tuesday, the authorities issued the pillion-riding ban schedule for the Karachi districts to maintain law and order in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi and 8th Rabiulawal.





According to the notification, the pillion-riding ban will be enforced in Central District on the 11th and 12th of Rabiul Awwal and in District East on the 8th, 11th, and 12th.

Pillion riding will be restricted in District West on the 12th.

While the ban will be imposed on the 8th and 12th in District South.