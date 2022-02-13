Oyeyeah
PM Imran Khan condemns another gruesome incident of lynching in Mian Channu

Mob tortured man to death on blasphemy allegations

The response from the premier came a day after another horrendous incident of lynching over alleged blasphemy was reported.

According to the details, a mob brutally lynched a mentally challenged man in the Khanewal district over the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.

Mob tortured and killed a man who took refuge in a mosque accused him of burning pages of the Holy Quran.

“No individual or a group of people will be allowed to take law in their own hands. The government will severely crush incidents of mob incidents. From Punjab IG Police, I have summoned a report regarding action against those police officials who have failed to perform their duties (to stop the incident),” PM Imran Khan tweeted.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the incident in a tweet.

He said: “Many times I have pointed out about the extremist material in the education system. Incidents like Sialkot and Mian Channu are outcomes of the decades-old educational system. It is also a problem of enforcement of law and decadence of society, too. If we fail to reform three places i.e. school, police, and pulpit, then a greater tragedy is going to hit us.” 

The victim has been identified as Mushtaq.

He was killed by a mob in village Talamba 17 Morr, Mian Channu on a charge of desecration of Holy Quran has been identified as Mushtaq. He belonged to Chak 12 of Khanewal.

Eyewitnesses told the media that the victim was a beggar.

Taking action against the culprits, Punjab Police has detained 62 accused and registered terrorism cases against more than 300 suspects.

Following the incident, the Police have arrested 62 suspects and the initial report of the incident was presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The condemnation from citizens is also continued in the Twitter timeline, with graphic images and video clips of the incident.

 

 

