Oyeyeah
Latest News

PM Imran Khan to address nation on Friday

"My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball," the prime minister said.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Views

PM Imran Khan to address the nation on Friday!

PM Imran Khan took to microblogging website on Thursday evening following the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict on suo motu notice of the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

Published Earlier:

PM Imran Khan informed the nation that he has summoned his cabinet and party meeting as well on Friday and he will address the nation later in the day.

“I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation,” he tweeted. 

“My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball,” the prime minister said following SC’s ruling.

 

Reactions over SC verdict:

The opposition has welcomed the SC’s historic order, however, the PTI  representatives are not happy with it and termed the decision as “unfortunate” which would push the country towards further “political turmoil”.

Minister for Information and Law Fawad Chaudhry said a change in government would force Pakistan to start “the struggle from1940”.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet said all the “thieves” had gathered in fear of Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan’s narrative has won and the Opposition will know in the next election how people treat those who back foreign conspiracies,” he added.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz tweeted: “Congratulations, ‘Lotaism’ has carried the day.”

 

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said the forefathers had sacrificed their lives and crossed Wagha Border to form an independent state in 1947.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan Omar Ayub, in a message directed to the opposition and Pakistan Democratic Movement, said, “Run if you want to, but you cannot escape the Pakistani people as the elections will happen, no matter what.”

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You