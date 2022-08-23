PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on a two-day official visit to Qatar

PM Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha on Tuesday a two-day official visit to Qatar on the invitation of Amir of state of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Minister of Transport of Qatar, Mr. Jassim Saif Al Sulaithi, received the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at Doha Airport.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف قطر کےسرکاری دورہ پر دوحہ پہنچ گئے ہیں۔ قطر کے وزیر ٹرانسپورٹ جناب جاسم سیف ال سلیطیی نے دوحہ ائیرپورٹ پر وزیراعظم کا استقبال کیا۔

🇵🇰🤝🇶🇦

This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to Qatar after assuming the office.

He is expected to sign a string of agreements during his visit.

وصلت إلى قطر اليوم بدعوة من أخي تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، وستجدد هذه الزيارة أواصر الأخوة والصداقة، كما نريد تحويل العلاقات التاريخية إلى استراتيجية أكثر قوة، وخلال لقاءاتي سأسلط الضوء على فرص الاستثمار في شتى القطاعات مثل الطاقة، والأمن الغذائي، والصناعة، والبنية التحتية، والسياحة. pic.twitter.com/u0uvYNmHJS — محمد شهباز شريف (@ShehbazAr) August 23, 2022

CEO Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Mahmood had a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Doha today.

Both the leaders discussed matters pertaining to Qatari investments in food security, aviation, maritime, energy, tourism and petroleum sectors in Pakistan.

وزیراعظم قطر انویسٹمنٹ اتھارٹی کے سی ای او منصور محمود کی ملاقات۔ ملاقات میں پاکستان میں فوڈ سیکورٹی، ہوابازی، میری ٹائمز، توانائی، سیاحت اور پیٹرولیم کے شعبوں میں قطری سرمایہ کاری کے حوالے سے بات چیت ہوئی۔

🇵🇰🤝🇶🇦

Meeting with Qatar Investment Authority. Exploring areas of Investments between Pakistan and Qatar. 🇵🇰🤝🇶🇦

In a series of tweets uploaded hours before his departure to Qatar, Shehbaz Sharif said that the visit would renew the brotherly and friendly relations existing between the two countries.

“We want to transform these bilateral relations into a more effective strategic partnership,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.