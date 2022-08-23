Oyeyeah
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on a two-day official visit to Qatar

This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to Qatar after assuming the office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha on Tuesday a two-day official visit to Qatar on the invitation of Amir of state of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Minister of Transport of Qatar, Mr. Jassim Saif Al Sulaithi, received the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif  at Doha Airport.

He is expected to sign a string of agreements during his visit.

CEO Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Mahmood had a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Doha today.

Both the leaders discussed matters pertaining to Qatari investments in food security, aviation, maritime, energy, tourism and petroleum sectors in Pakistan.

 

In a series of tweets uploaded hours before his departure to  Qatar, Shehbaz Sharif said that the visit would renew the brotherly and friendly relations existing between the two countries.

“We want to transform these bilateral relations into a more effective strategic partnership,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

 

