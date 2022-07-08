PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates all pilgrims on Hajj-e-Akbar

Oyeyeah
Over a million pilgrims, including more than 84,000 Pakistanis,  performed the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj, “Waqoof-e-Arafat” on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, in a series of messages posted on the social media platform Twitter, congratulated all pilgrims on Hajj-e-Akbar and extended prayers.

PM also appealed to the fortunate pilgrims to offer special prayers for humanity and to seek relief from the miseries.

Shehbaz Sharif said this was a blessed occasion to pray for the prosperity of mankind and its deliverance from epidemics and diseases.

“May Allah Almighty bring Pakistan out of its debt situation with the blessings of Hajj-e-Akbar and grant us economic self-reliance,” he said.

PM also prayed to Allah Almighty for the freedom of the occupied Palestine and Kashmir to save the oppressed people.

Several Pakistani lawmakers are performing Hajj this year, including seven members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is also among those who are performing Hajj this year.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
