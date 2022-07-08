PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates all pilgrims on Hajj-e-Akbar

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates all pilgrims performing Hajj-e-Akbar this year!

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, in a series of messages posted on the social media platform Twitter, congratulated all pilgrims on Hajj-e-Akbar and extended prayers.

PM also appealed to the fortunate pilgrims to offer special prayers for humanity and to seek relief from the miseries.

Shehbaz Sharif said this was a blessed occasion to pray for the prosperity of mankind and its deliverance from epidemics and diseases.

“May Allah Almighty bring Pakistan out of its debt situation with the blessings of Hajj-e-Akbar and grant us economic self-reliance,” he said.

PM also prayed to Allah Almighty for the freedom of the occupied Palestine and Kashmir to save the oppressed people.

اللہ تعالیٰ آج کے دن کی برکت سے پاکستان کو قرض کی دلدل سے نکال دے، ہمیں بحثیت قوم معاشی خود انحصاری کی منزل عطا فرمائے۔ شہدا کے درجات کی بلندی اور لواحقین کے لئے صبر جمیل کی خصوصی دعا کرتے ہیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 8, 2022

Over a million pilgrims, including more than 84,000 Pakistanis, performed the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj, “Waqoof-e-Arafat” on Friday.

Several Pakistani lawmakers are performing Hajj this year, including seven members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is also among those who are performing Hajj this year.