PM Shehbaz Sharif makes it to Jimmy Fallon’s show!

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif faces an awkward moment as he tries to plug in his earphone during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit2022 in Samarkand on Thursday.

In the now-viral video clip, PM Sharif could be seen fumbling with the earpiece and the mic.

The video of the awkward exchange went viral on social media with many pointing to Putin’s reaction throughout the episode.

It was the other day when Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif faced an awkward moment during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as his mic and earpiece kept falling off his ear.

The video of the awkward moment is being widely shared on social media and many of his political opponents mocked the Pakistani PM on the Twitter timeline.

While President Putin remained seated during the entire episode looking at his Pakistani counterpart and smiling as PM Shehbaz called out for help.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Can someone help me?” and an official immediately rushed in to fix the earpiece but it fell out of year once more leaving Russian President Putin to laugh at the incident.

American TV show host Jimmy Fallon mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for failing to plug in his translation earphones,

Fallon is seen commenting on the video in a viral clip that was telecast on the show on Sep 16, “That guy is the leader of 220 Million people.”

After 4 long years, Pakistan finally gets a leader who commands global respect.🇵🇰💚pic.twitter.com/vVxWeh1OsO — Svengali (@Ronin212) September 17, 2022

These conspirators are a Global embarrassment for Pakistan!!pic.twitter.com/zJ2Rc8ANVp — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) September 17, 2022

Shahbaz Sharif being laughed upon by Jimmy Fallon for his goof ups, his show has a huge global audience. Finally a leader who commands global respect.🙌@CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/98K6sVuLzr — Ilyas Khan (@iam__ilyas) September 17, 2022

While there are few social media users who were visibly angered as the clip started to trend on social media.

Hey @jimmyfallon – have u talked abt the devastating floods destroying Pakistan? "A nation of 220 million people" is destroyed by climate change because of YOUR country's greed & wastefulness. If u haven't donated or raised funds for us u don't get to use us as a joke. — N. (@guldaar) September 17, 2022

Well, there’s no harm in fixing a technical malfunction. This can happen to anyone and anywhere. The point here is what could have been the reaction from the public if it was some other political leader instead Shehbaz Sharif?

