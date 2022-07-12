PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks summary of a reduction in oil prices

PM Shehbaz Sharif has sought a summary of the reduction in petrol price!

As reported, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday summoned a summary from the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum to reduce the price of petroleum products after the oil price decreased in the international market.

The directives came two days ahead of the fortnightly summary presented to the prime minister on the prices of petroleum products.

PM has directed to make sure the reduction in POL prices in the international market should be transferred to the masses with complete transparency.

PM said that the government would try to provide relief to the masses in the same way who are facing ballooning inflation inflicted upon them by the previous government.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb quoted PM Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet.