PML-N decides to challenge LHC’s decision of CM Elahi’s reinstatement in SC

Saman SiddiquiDecember 24, 2022
PML-N on Saturday decided to challenge LHC’s decision of CM Pervez Elahi’s reinstatement in the Supreme Court (SC)!

Lahore High Court (LHC) a day earlier, restored the provincial cabinet and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the chief minister after he assured the court about not dissolving the Punjab Assembly once he regains control of the office.

As reported, the decision was taken as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party’s members of the Punjab assembly met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore.

According to the sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Tariq Basheer Cheema was also present in the high-level meeting where the decision to challenge CM Pervez Elahi’s reinstatement was taken.

