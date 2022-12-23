PML-N withdraws no-confidence motion against Parvez Elahi

PML-N has withdrawn a no-confidence motion against Parvez Elahi following the Chief Minister Punjab’s de-notification.

The opposition parties withdrew the no-confidence motion on Friday that was submitted against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly.

After the submission of the motion of no confidence on December 20, the Governor of Punjab asked the Chief Minister of Punjab to take a vote of confidence on December 21 and for failing to take a vote of confidence, the Chief Minister was de-notified from the post yesterday. Parvez Elahi has approached the court today.

Later in the day, Muslim League (N) Chief Wahb Punjab Assembly Khalil Tahir Sindhu reached the Punjab Assembly to withdraw the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister.

He said that Pervez Elahi has lost office, so there is no need for a no-confidence motion.

The request was officially received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak.

After Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the leaders of the ruling coalition in the federation moved to prevent Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi from dissolving the Punjab Assembly.